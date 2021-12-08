Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 7:25 PM

Pickett, Sessoms lead Penn State past Wagner, 74-54

<i></i><br/>
KRDO

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (AP) — Jalen Pickett scored 16 points with four assists and Sam Sessoms made three 3-pointers, also scoring 16 points, as Penn State broke away from Wagner, 74-54, with a big second half. Six players scored at least eight points for the Nittany Lions, who broke a two-game losing streak. Though 11 players scored for Wagner only Alex Morales reached double figures with a season-low 11. John Harrar finished with 12 points and seven rebounds for Penn State, Seth Lundy added 10 points, six rebounds and three steals.

AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content