Jets rookie WR Moore has quad injury, uncertain for Saints

By DENNIS WASZAK Jr.

AP Pro Football Writer

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — New York Jets rookie wide receiver Elijah Moore is dealing with a quadriceps injury that could sideline him for the game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. Coach Robert Saleh said the team’s leading receiver with 43 receptions would sit out practice Wednesday and would be day to day as the Jets monitor the injury. The injury to Moore is the latest for what is quickly becoming a banged-up offense. The Jets placed wide receiver Corey Davis on injured reserve Tuesday with a core muscle injury that will sideline him the rest of the season. Rookie running back Michael Carter remains on IR with a sprained ankle.