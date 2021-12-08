Blackwood blanks reeling Flyers as Devils end 4-game skid

By TOM CANAVAN

AP Sports Writer

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Mackenzie Blackwood made 25 saves and the New Jersey Devils snapped a four-game skid and sent the reeling Philadelphia Flyers to their 10th straight loss, 3-0. Jesper Bratt had a second-period goal and assisted on a power-play goal by rookie Dawson Mercer later in the period. Michael McLeod scored into an empty net late as the Devils beat the Flyers for the second time in 10 days. Carter Hart had 24 saves for the Flyers, who fell to 0-2 under interim coach Mike Yeo. He took over on Monday after Alain Vigneault was fired. The Flyers’ 10-game skid is two shy of the team’s longest winless streak.