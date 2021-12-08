Atalanta vs. Villarreal postponed because of snow in Italy

BERGAMO, Italy (AP) — The Champions League match between Atalanta and Villarreal has been postponed because of heavy snow in northern Italy. Kickoff was initially delayed by 20 minutes before it was decided to reschedule. A new date and time has yet to be decided but it is likely the match will be played on Thursday. Snow fell most of the day in Bergamo and increased in intensity as kickoff approached. The match is set to decide which team joins group winner Manchester United in the next round. Atalanta is a point behind second-place Villarreal.