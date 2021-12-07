Tshiebwe scores 23, No. 10 Kentucky beats Southern 76-64

By GARY B. GRAVES

AP Sports Writer

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Oscar Tshiebwe scored 18 of his 23 points after halftime despite being in foul trouble, TyTy Washington Jr. added 14 points and both Wildcats keyed small runs to help No. 10 Kentucky top Southern 76-64 on Tuesday night for its seventh consecutive victory. Jayden Saddler had 18 points, Brion Whitley added 14 points and Tyrone Lyons 12 for Southern, which dropped its second consecutive game. Kentucky was playing for the first time in eight days. Tshiebwe ended up with 11 rebounds for his seventh double-double — the most in the nation this season.