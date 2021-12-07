Stars send G Bishop to AHL as long injury recovery continues

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Stars are sending goalie Ben Bishop on a conditioning assignment in the minor leagues as their former starter continues a long recovery from a knee injury. Bishop hasn’t played since the NHL’s playoff bubble in Canada in August 2020. Dallas could have trouble finding a spot for the 35-year-old after a stint with the Texas Stars of the AHL. Braden Holtby and Jake Oettinger have been the starters recently. Anton Khudobin has been a healthy scratch the past four games. He replaced Bishop during a Dallas run to the 2020 Stanley Cup Final.