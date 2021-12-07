SMU’s Eric Dickerson finally goes into College Hall of Fame

By DANNY WEBSTER

Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Former SMU star Eric Dickerson is happy to be going into the College Football Hall of Fame after all these years. He has long given up caring if the honor came his way. Dickerson was part of the 2020 class that was inducted into the hall along with the 2021 class because of the pandemic. Dickerson says he is proud to represent his school. His association with a program that received the NCAA death penalty for various violations played a big part in him having to wait. He has been in the Pro Football Hall of Fame since 1999.