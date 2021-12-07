Real Madrid finishes top of CL group with 2-0 win over Inter

By TALES AZZONI

AP Sports Writer

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid has secured first place in its Champions League group with a 2-0 win over Inter Milan. Both teams had already guaranteed their places in the knockout stage. Toni Kroos and Marco Asensio scored as Madrid finished with 15 points, five more than Inter in Group D. Sheriff and Shakhtar Donetsk had already been eliminated. It was the ninth straight win for Carlo Ancelotti’s team in all competitions, and its unbeaten streak reached 12 consecutive matches.