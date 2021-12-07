No. 20 Ohio State women cruise past Mount St. Mary’s 94-50

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Jacy Sheldon scored 13 of her 19 points in the first half and No. 20 Ohio State jumped out early and cruised to a 94-50 victory over Mount St. Mary’s. Ohio State (7-1) has won consecutive games since its eight-point loss at Syracuse on Dec. 1. Taylor Mikesell added 15 points for the Buckeyes. Gabby Hutcherson, Rebeka Mikulasikova and Tanaya Beacham each had 13. Ohio State used a 25-7 first quarter to build a 51-22 lead at the break. Michaela Harrison and Aryna Taylor finished with eight points apiece for Mount St. Mary’s (1-6).