Nets beat Mavs 102-99, hand Dallas 5th consecutive home loss

By SCHUYLER DIXON

AP Sports Writer

DALLAS (AP) — Kevin Durant scored 24 points, James Harden had 23 points and 12 assists, and the Brooklyn Nets beat Dallas 102-99, handing the Mavericks their fifth consecutive home loss. The Eastern Conference-leading Nets erased a 17-point third-quarter deficit to avoid back-to-back losses for the first time this season. Luka Doncic scored 28 points but had another rough night from 3-point range except for the 30-footer he banked in just before the first-half buzzer.