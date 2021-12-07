IOC unable to give certainties amid concern for Peng Shuai

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — It’s been five weeks of global concern about the safety of tennis player Peng Shuai in China. The International Olympic Committee has acknowledged even it cannot give any certainties about her case. The IOC’s two video calls with the Grand Slam doubles champion are the only reported contacts Peng has had with people outside China since Nov. 2. On that date she sent a social media post alleging she was sexually assaulted by a former top Communist Party official. She’s largely disappeared from public view since. The IOC says it’s pursuing “quiet diplomacy” with China. Critics say it’s enabling a cover-up by China ahead of the Beijing Olympics. IOC spokesman Mark Adams says at a news conference “we can’t provide you with absolute certainty on anything.”