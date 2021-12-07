Former Ga Tech DB Travares Tillman returns as coach

ATLANTA (AP) — Former Georgia Tech player Travares Tillman is returning to his alma mater to oversee the Yellow Jackets’ pass defense and work with defensive backs. Tillman served as Michigan State’s cornerbacks coach this season. He was a three-year starter at defensive back for Georgia Tech in the 1990s and went on to play seven seasons in the NFL with Buffalo, Carolina and Miami. Tillman has coached collegiately at Georgia, Colorado and Michigan State. This season, despite giving up more passing yards than any team in FBS, the Spartans went 10-2 to earn a spot in the Peach Bowl.