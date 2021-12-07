ESPN’s Tim Kurkjian will receive Career Excellence Award

NEW YORK (AP) — Tim Kurkjian of ESPN has been voted the Baseball Writers’ Association of America’s Career Excellence Award and will be presented with the honor during the Hall of Fame induction weekend in July. Kurkjian received 211 votes among 375 ballots cast by BBWAA members with 10 consecutive years of service to win the honor. The late Marty Noble, who wrote for The Record in New Jersey and Newsday in New York, got 89 votes and Baseball America founder Allan Simpson received 71.