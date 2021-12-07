Skip to Content
AP National Sports
Battle carries Montana St. past North Dakota St. 68-49

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — RaeQuan Battle came off the bench to score 16 points to carry Montana State to a 68-49 win over North Dakota State. Tyler Patterson had 14 points for Montana State (6-4). Amin Adamu added 14 points and six rebounds. Jubrile Belo had 12 points. Jarius Cook had 17 points for the Bison (5-4). Tyree Eady added eight rebounds. Rocky Kreuser, the Bison’s leading scorer entering the matchup at 15 points per game, shot only 17 percent in the game (1 of 6).

