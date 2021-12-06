Thunder rally, beat sliding Pistons to end 8-game skid

By DAVE HOGG

Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) — Shea Gilgeous-Alexander had 30 points and 13 assists, Luguentz Dort scored 28 points and the Oklahoma City Thunder rallied past the Detroit Pistons 114-103 in a battle of teams that entered with eight-game losing streaks. Detroit led by 16 in the third quarter and 12 early in the fourth, but the Pistons were outscored 25-8 in the final five minutes of their ninth straight loss. Gilgeous-Alexander’s layup with 3:46 left gave Oklahoma City its first lead of the game, and after Cade Cunningham’s miss, Mike Muscala made it 101-97 with a 3-pointer.