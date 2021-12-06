Patriots to play Bills minus leading tackler, Kyle Dugger

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The New England Patriots will be minus their top tackler, safety Kyle Dugger, for their game at the Buffalo Bills. Dugger was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Wednesday. Linebacker Jamie Collins returns after missing the past three weeks with an ankle injury, and was activated off injured reserve hours before kickoff. The Bills, meanwhile, are playing their first game since starting cornerback Tre’Davious White sustained a season-ending left knee injury in a 31-6 win over the Saints. Buffalo did welcome back run-stuffing tackle Star Lotulelei and starting right tackle Spencer Brown. Lotulelei missed four games and Brown two on the reserve/COVID-19 list.