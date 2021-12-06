Olesen appears in court, denies sexual assault on flight

LONDON (AP) — Danish golfer Thorbjorn Olesen has appeared in a London court facing allegations he grabbed a woman’s breast, pushed a member of the cabin crew and urinated on a first-class passenger’s seat on a flight to Britain from a World Golf Championships event in Tennessee in 2019. Olesen denied charges of sexual assault, assault and being drunk on an aircraft at the start of a trial at Aldersgate House Nightingale Court. The court was told Olesen had no memory of his behavior on the plane after drinking alcohol and taking sleeping pills. He has won five European Tour events and played in Europe’s Ryder Cup-winning team in 2018.