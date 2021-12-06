Norris’ shootout goal puts Senators over Devils, 3-2

By ALLAN KREDA

Associated Press

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Josh Norris scored the decisive goal in a shootout to lift the Ottawa Senators over the New Jersey Devils 3-2 on Monday night, extending the Senators’ winning streak to three games. Ottawa’s Tim Stutzle and New Jersey’s Tomas Tatar also scored in the shootout. The Devils lost their fourth straight in a makeup game for the Nov. 16 one that was postponed because of the Senators’ COVID-19 outbreak. Damon Severson and Nathan Bastian scored for the Devils, and Mackenzie Blackwood made 21 saves. Drake Batherson and Brady Tkachuk scored for the Senators. Anton Forsberg made 22 saves.