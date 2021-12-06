Non-league Chesterfield drawn to play Chelsea in FA Cup

LONDON (AP) — One of the five non-league teams in the draw for the third round of the FA Cup has been handed one of the most exciting matches possible: A trip to European champion Chelsea. Chesterfield leads the fifth-tier National League and got the reward of a trip to Stamford Bridge after beating fourth-tier Salford City in the second round. Chelsea reached the final last season only to lose to Leicester, which launches its defense of the title with a home match against Watford. That is one of three all-English Premier League matchups. Manchester United-Aston Villa and West Ham-Leeds are the others.