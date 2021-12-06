Jets WR Davis having core muscle surgery, out for season

By DENNIS WASZAK Jr.

AP Pro Football Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Jets wide receiver Corey Davis will have core muscle surgery Tuesday and will miss the rest of the season. Davis left the Jets’ 33-18 loss to Philadelphia early in the fourth quarter Sunday with what the team announced was a groin injury. Coach Robert Saleh announced Monday that Davis will have surgery. The injury ends a disappointing first season with the Jets for Davis, who signed a three-year, $37.5 million contract with New York in March. He finished with 34 catches for 492 yards and four touchdowns in nine games. The Jets also released kicker Alex Kessman after he missed two extra points and signed Eddy Pineiro to replace him.