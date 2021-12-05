UCLA, No. 18 NC State to meet in Holiday Bowl at Petco Park

By The Associated Press

UCLA and No. 18 NC State will meet in the Holiday Bowl on Dec. 28 in the first football game to be played at Petco Park, the San Diego Padres’ downtown ballpark. The Holiday Bowl needed a new home after SDCCU Stadium in Mission Valley was torn down to expedite construction of San Diego State’s new Aztec Stadium. This is also the first year of a new contract matching the ACC and Pac-12. UCLA tied for second in the Pac-12 South and NC State finished second in the ACC Atlantic Division.