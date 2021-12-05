Sugar Bowl pits No. 6 Baylor vs. No. 8 Ole Miss

By The Associated Press

The Sugar Bowl features a Top-10 matchup with sixth-ranked Big 12 winner Baylor facing No. 8 Mississippi. They’ll meet in New Orleans on New Year’s Day. Baylor is coming off a 21-16 triumph over Oklahoma State in the Big 12 title game on Saturday. Ole Miss concluded its regular season with a 31-21 victory over Mississippi State in the Egg Bowl on Thanksgiving night. Ole Miss returns to the Sugar Bowl for the second time in six years and ninth time overall. Baylor makes its third Sugar Bowl appearance and second in three seasons.