Spieth, Stenson each docked 2 shots for playing wrong tee

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — It was bad enough for Jordan Spieth and Henrik Stenson to finish at the bottom of a 20-man field in the Hero World Challenge. They also got docked two shots for playing off the wrong tee box. Officials decided to move tee boxes for the final round at Albany. The par-5 ninth tee was moved forward to give players a better chance to reach the green. The par-3 17th tee was moved to the previous No. 9 tee for a shot over the water. Spieth and Stenson were first off and didn’t notice they actually were hitting from the wrong tee.