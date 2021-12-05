Sofia Goggia wins super-G race, goes 3 for 3 in Lake Louise

LAKE LOUISE, Alberta (AP) — Sofia Goggia captured a World Cup super-G to go 3 for 3 in races at Lake Louise. The 29-year-old Italian finished in 1 minute, 18.28 seconds on a cold day to beat Swiss racer Lara Gut-Behrami by 0.11 seconds. Mirjam Puchner of Austria, who was starting 29th overall, finished in third place. Two-time Olympic champion Mikaela Shiffrin wound up in sixth place as she rounds into form after dealing with a back ailment. Goggia won a pair of downhills on the Lake Louise hill leading into the super-G race.