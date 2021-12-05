Skiing Santas back to shredding Maine slopes for charity

NEWRY, Maine (AP) — Santa is back to “sleighing” it on the slopes. More than 230 skiing and snowboarding Kris Kringles took to a western Maine resort on sunday to raise money for charity. The Santas had taken a break last year because of the global pandemic. But this year, the jolly old St. Nicks sailed down the mountain together, in full holiday garb, including a white beard, red hat and red outfit. The Sunday River ski area’s event served as a festive kickoff to both the holiday season and the ski season while also raising several thousand dollars for a local charity.