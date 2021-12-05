Short-handed Hornets lean on 3-pointers, top Hawks 130-127

By CHARLES ODUM

AP Sports Writer

ATLANTA (AP) — Miles Bridges scored 32 points and the Charlotte Hornets, playing without four players, leaned on their best 3-point shooting game of the season to beat the Atlanta Hawks 130-127. Kelly Oubre Jr. made six 3s and scored 28 points for Charlotte. The Hornets made a season-high 17 3s. John Collins led Atlanta with a season-high 31 points and 12 rebounds. Trae Young scored 25 points and had a season-best 15 assists. Among the four Charlotte players held out after being placed in the NBA’s health and safety protocols was leading scorer LaMelo Ball.