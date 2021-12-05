Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 6:42 PM

Short-handed Hornets lean on 3-pointers, top Hawks 130-127

<i></i><br/>
KRDO

By CHARLES ODUM
AP Sports Writer

ATLANTA (AP) — Miles Bridges scored 32 points and the Charlotte Hornets, playing without four players, leaned on their best 3-point shooting game of the season to beat the Atlanta Hawks 130-127. Kelly Oubre Jr. made six 3s and scored 28 points for Charlotte. The Hornets made a season-high 17 3s. John Collins led Atlanta with a season-high 31 points and 12 rebounds. Trae Young scored 25 points and had a season-best 15 assists. Among the four Charlotte players held out after being placed in the NBA’s health and safety protocols was leading scorer LaMelo Ball.

AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content