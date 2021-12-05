Scruggs, Jones lead Xavier past Oklahoma State 77-71

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Paul Scruggs scored 19 points, Colby Jones added 17 points and 12 rebounds and Xavier defeated Oklahoma State 77-71 in the Big East-Big 12 Battle. The Musketeers won despite making one field goal in the final 6:45, a period in which they made 10 of 12 free throws. After Jones scored a second-chance layup for a 64-55 lead, Xavier was able to milk the lead from the line and his 3-pointer with 54 seconds left gave the Musketeers a 76-66 lead. Avery Anderson scored 26 points for Oklahoma State,