New-manager bounce in full flow at Man United, Spurs, Villa

By STEVE DOUGLAS

AP Sports Writer

Ralf Rangnick has started his tenure as Manchester United manager with a 1-0 win over Crystal Palace in the Premier League thanks to a rare goal from Fred at Old Trafford. Rangnick declared himself “positively surprised by the physical state and intensity” of United’s players after his first game in charge. United jumped to sixth place in the standings. Tottenham is a point ahead in fifth after a 3-0 win over Norwich that didn’t feature a goal from Harry Kane. The England striker was the top scorer in the league last season but has only one goal this time round. Aston Villa beat Leicester 2-1 and Leeds drew 2-2 with Brentford.