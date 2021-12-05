Matharu scores 26, No. 15 Texas women beat No. 17 Texas A&M

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Aliyah Matharu scored 26 points, draining five 3-pointers and leading the 15th-ranked Texas women past No. 17 Texas A&M 76-60 in the all-Lone Star version of the Big 12/SEC Challenge. The loss broke Texas A&M’s eight-game win streak and gave Longhorns coach Vic Schaefer a win in what is likely a final meeting with former boss Gary Blair, who announced he’s planning to retire after this season. Rory Harmon added 18 points and nine assists for Texas. DeYona Gaston added 10 points and six rebounds before fouling out. Sydnee Roby led the Aggies with 16 points, Destiny Pitts added 14 and Kayla Wells 13.