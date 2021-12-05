Joens sisters have double-doubles, No. 14 Cyclones roll

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Sisters Aubrey and Ashley Joens had double-doubles and No. 14 Iowa State bounced back from its first loss with a 94-56 win over Longwood. Sophomore Aubrey Joens had career highs of 24 points and 14 rebounds and senior Ashley Joens had 16 points and 12 rebounds. Beatriz Jordao, a senior transfer from South Florida, scored a career-high 14 points and Emily Ryan and Lexi Donarski 13 for the Cyclones, who play host to No. 9 Iowa on Wednesday. Iowa State lost to LSU 69-60 on Wednesday. Kyla McMakin scored 19 points for the Lancers (3-4).