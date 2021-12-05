Jackson State, South Carolina State meet in Celebration Bowl

By The Associated Press

Two teams with 18 conference championships each will square off in the Celebration Bowl in Atlanta. Coach Deion Sanders will lead the Jackson State Tigers against the Bulldogs of South Carolina State. The Tigers’ Southwestern Athletic Conference championship was their first since 2007. The game was first played in 2015. It pits the SWAC champion against the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference winner. Both conferences are homes to historically black colleges and universities. North Carolina A&T has won four of the first five games. It was not played last year because of the pandemic.