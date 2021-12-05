Howard, Edwards lead No. 16 Kentucky women past Merrimack

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Rhyne Howard had 21 points, seven assists, six rebounds and a season-high six steals, Dre’Una Edwards had her third consecutive double-double and No. 16 Kentucky never trailed as the Wildcats beat Merrimack 90-56. Edwards finished with 17 points and 11 rebounds, Jazmine Massengill had 13 points and eight assists, and Robyn Benton scored 12 points for Kentucky. Edwards made free throw that gave the Wildcats the lead for good and sparked a 14-0 run that made it 19-5 midway through the first quarter. Mason Kimball led Merrimack with 17 points but made just 7 of 20 from the field and finished with eight turnovers.