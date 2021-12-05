Downhill race at Beaver Creek canceled due to high wind

BEAVER CREEK, Colo. (AP) — Strong wind led to the cancellation of a men’s World Cup downhill race at Beaver Creek, Colorado. It wasn’t immediately known when or if the downhill will be rescheduled. The starting point of the downhill was initially lowered on the hill due to wind gusts that reached approximately 45 mph (72 kph). The start time was delayed three times in the hope the wind would settle down on an otherwise sunny afternoon. This marked the first race canceled at Birds of Prey due to high wind since the downhill in 2010. The races last season were called off because of the coronavirus pandemic.