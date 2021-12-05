Crowd trouble mars Belgian soccer matches

BRUSSELS (AP) — The Belgian soccer league has condemned the “unacceptable” behavior of fans involved in pitch invasions at two top-flight matches. The match between Standard Liege and Charleroi was stopped in the 88th minute on Sunday after Standard fans threw flares and took to the field, with Standard trailing 3-0 at home. Video footage showed Standard fans approaching the stand where Charleroi supporters sat and throwing projectiles in their direction. Crowd trouble also marred the match between Beerschot and Antwerp.