CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Jahmir Young scored 26 points and Clyde Trapp scored 19 with 12 rebounds and Charlotte ended a three-game losing streak beating George Washington 86-79. Young made all 11 of his foul shots and Charlotte finished 19 for 21 from the line. Austin Butler scored 17 points and Aly Khalifa 10. James Bishop scored 23 points for George Washington.