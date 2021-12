RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Vince Williams Jr. had 14 points, eight rebounds and five assists as VCU defeated Campbell 65-61.KeShawn Curry had 12 points for the Rams. Levi Stockard III added 10 points. Jayden Nunn had 10 points. Cedric Henderson Jr. had 20 points and 11 rebounds for the Fighting Camels, whose four-game winning streak came to an end.