Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 8:23 PM

Teravainen scores twice, Hurricanes sock Sabres 6-2

<i></i><br/>
KRDO

By BOB SUTTON
Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Teuvo Teravainen scored two goals and the Carolina Hurricanes rode an early burst of offense to beat the Buffalo Sabres 6-2 on Saturday night. Martin Necas, Ian Cole, Vincent Trocheck and Nino Niederreiter also scored as the Hurricanes snapped a season-worst three-game losing streak for only their second win in the last seven games. Henri Jokiharju scored his first goal of the season and Zemgus Girgensons also had a goal for the Sabres, and goalie Malcolm Subban stopped 19 shots before leaving midway through the third period in his Sabres debut.

AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content