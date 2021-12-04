Sam Houston goal-line stand stops UIW 49-42 in FCS playoff

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Ramon Jefferson rushed for 166 yards and two touchdowns, Eric Schmid accounted for the game-winning score and defending national champion Sam Houston fended off Incarnate Word 49-42 with a last-gasp goal-line tackle in the second round of the FCS playoffs. The Bearkats will entertain Montana State in the quarterfinals. Incarnate Word, playing its first football game in December, gave the defending national champions all they could handle, with quarterback Cameron Ward leading the Cardinals 71 yards on their final possession, charging toward the goal line and landing just short when he was tackled and ruled down at the 1.