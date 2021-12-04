Olympic champion Goggia wins 6th World Cup downhill in row

LAKE LOUISE, Alberta (AP) — Sofia Goggia has won a World Cup downhill by a wide margin for the second consecutive day to extend her streak in the discipline to six races in a row. The Italian is shaping up as a big favorite to defend her Olympic gold medal in Beijing in two months. She covered the Lake Louise course Saturday in 1 minute, 48.42 seconds to become the first woman since Lindsey Vonn in 2009-10 to put together a run of a half-dozen triumphs in the downhill. Goggia also became just the second active female ski racer with 10 career World Cup victories in the event. Breezy Johnson of the U.S. was the runner-up for the second day in a row.