No. 20 La.-Lafayette tops App St. 24-16 for Sun Belt title

By BRETT MARTEL

AP Sports Writer

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — Levi Lewis scored on a career-high 56-yard run and passed for another touchdown, and No. 20 Louisiana-Lafayette capped off soon-to-be Florida coach Billy Napier’s time with the Ragin’ Cajuns by defeating Appalachian State 24-16 in the Sun Belt Conference championship game. Emani Baily rushed for 117 yards including a 35-yard touchdown to give the Cajuns a two-touchdown lead in the fourth quarter. Lewis passed for 210 yards without a turnover and finished with 43 net yards rushing as Louisiana-Lafayette lengthened its school-record winning streak to 12 games. Cameron Peoples ran for a 43-yard touchdown for Appalachian State.