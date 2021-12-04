No. 19 Iowa St. wins grinding game against Creighton, 64-58

By ERIC OLSON

AP Sports Writer

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Caleb Grill scored a season-high 16 points, Izaiah Brockington had all 12 of his points in the second half and No. 19 Iowa State stayed unbeaten with a grinding 64-58 victory over Creighton. The Cyclones are 8-0 under first-year coach T.J. Otzelberger and an overhauled roster after going 2-22 last season. Ryan Hawkins scored a season-high 25 points to lead Creighton and Ryan Nembhard had 10. But the Bluejays (7-2) lost for the first time in 24 nonconference home games after committing 21 turnovers.