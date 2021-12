MARSEILLE, France (AP) — Franck Honorat scored a second-half winner as Brest rallied past Marseille 2-1 to extend the longest winning run in the French league club’s top-flight history. The home loss at Stade Velodrome ended Marseille’s seven-match unbeaten run and missed the chance to consolidate second place behind runaway leader Paris Saint-Germain. PSG had a 12-point cushion before hosting fifth-placed Lens late Saturday.