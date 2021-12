MACON, Ga. (AP) — James Glisson III came off the bench to score a career-high 25 points as Mercer beat Georgia State 83-77. Glisson sank 10 of 14 shots from the floor and blocked three shots for the Bears (5-4). Jalen Johnson pitched in with 19 points, nine rebounds and three blocks. Nelson Phillips had 19 points to pace the Panthers (4-3).