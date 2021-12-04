Forsberg’s OT winner leads Nashville over Montreal 4-3

By JIM DIAMOND

Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Filip Forsberg scored with 11.1 seconds remaining in overtime, giving the Nashville Predators a 4-3 victory over the Montreal Canadiens. Eeli Tolvanen, Tanner Jeannot and Luke Kunin also scored and Juuse Saros made 20 saves for Nashville, which has won two of its last three. Jake Allen made 40 saves and Nick Suzuki, Christian Dvorak and Brett Kulak scored for Montral. Cole Caufield had a pair of assists for the Canadiens, who have lost five of six.