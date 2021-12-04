Chelsea knocked off top spot in EPL; Newcastle gets 1st win

By MATTIAS KAREN

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — West Ham is proving to be quite the stumbling block for England’s top teams although the London club needed a bit of luck to secure its latest statement win. West Ham shook up the Premier League title race by coming from behind twice to beat Chelsea 3-2 at home. Chelsea was knocked off the top of the standings. Liverpool took immediate advantage as Divock Origi’s injury-time goal secured a 1-0 win over Wolverhampton that put Jurgen Klopp’s team in first place. Manchester City had a chance to take over top spot by beating Watford later.