Celtics start fast, rout Trail Blazers 145-117

By ERIK GARCÍA GUNDERSEN

Associated Press

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Jayson Tatum and Dennis Schroder scored 31 points apiece and the Boston Celtics rode a sizzling start to a 145-117 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers. Enes Freedom grabbed 15 rebounds off the bench for the Celtics, who made 14 of their first 15 shots and built a 21-point, first-half lead. CJ McCollum scored 24 points for the Trail Blazers. Boston took control in the second half with a good start to the third quarter. The Celtics pushed their lead to as high as 26 before Portland pulled their starters with 5:51 remaining.