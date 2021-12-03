Pipeline: Cascade of white owners has slowed NFL change

By EDDIE PELLS

AP National Writer

Over the past 100 years around 110 people have owned controlling portions of NFL teams. Of that select group, all but two have been white. This head count might offer the simplest explanation for how, even with rules in place for nearly two decades that are designed to improve diversity, the league has struggled to build a pipeline for bringing Blacks and other minorities into coaching and front-office positions. In 2021, Black players make up about 70% of team rosters but the league has only three Black head coaches, where it had eight in 2011. Academics who study the subject say the latest set of underwhelming numbers is in line with the century-long history of a league that has been controlled by rich white men.