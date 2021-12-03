Oklahoma St’s Gundy steadies program after tumultuous 2020

By CLIFF BRUNT

AP Sports Writer

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma State is having one of the best seasons in program history. The Cowboys have done it together, without any public signs of divisiveness or outbursts from their 54-year-old coach. Last summer was a different story. Coach Mike Gundy was cricitized by many of his Black players for wearing a T-shirt promoting a far-right news channel that had criticized the Black Lives Matter movement. Gundy humbled himself and rebuilt his relationships with Black players. The Cowboys have thrived since. Oklahoma State could reach the College Football Playoff if it can beat Baylor in the Big 12 championship game on Saturday.