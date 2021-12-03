Karnik had 17 & 11 rebounds; BC beats Notre Dame 73-57

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. (AP) — James Karnik had 17 points and tied his career high with 13 rebounds, Quinten Post scored 13 points and Boston College never trailed in its 73-57 win over Notre Dame in the Atlantic Coast Conference opener for both teams. T.J. Bickerstaff scored 12 of his 14 points in the second half for Boston College (6-3). Prentiss Hubb scored 15 points, Blake Wesley added 12 and Dane Goodwin 10 for the Fighting Irish (3-4). The Eagles are just 13-26 all-time, 3-13 in ACC play, against Notre Dame and have won back-to-back games in the series for the first time in nearly 25 years. Notre Dame has lost three in a row and four of its last five — with its lone win over that span coming against Division II Chaminade.