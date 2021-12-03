Lamine Diack, ex IAAF chief convicted of corruption, dies

By BABACAR DIONE and GRAHAM DUNBAR

Associated Press

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Lamine Diack, the controversial long-time leader of track and field who was convicted of extorting money from athletes and accused of taking bribes in an Olympic hosting vote, has died. He was 88. Awa Diack, niece of the former International Olympic Committee member, told The Associated Press that “my uncle Lamine Diack passed away Thursday to Friday night.“ Diack was president of the IAAF, now World Athletics, from 1999 to 2015 after holding several political positions in Senegal. Diack was sentenced to four years in prison for covering up the payment of bribes by Russian athletes involved in doping cases and the financing by Russia of political campaigns in Senegal.